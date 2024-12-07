Wisconsin Badgers (8-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-1)
No. 5 Marquette puts home win streak on the line against No. 11 Wisconsin
Wisconsin Badgers (8-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-1)
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 150.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Marquette will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Golden Eagles take on No. 11 Wisconsin.
The Golden Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Marquette scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game.
The Badgers play their first true road game after going 8-1 to start the season. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.
Marquette makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Wisconsin has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 58.8% and averaging 19.0 points for the Golden Eagles.
John Tonje is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Everton vs. Liverpool postponed because of Storm Darragh. Other Premier League games remain on
The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool was postponed on Saturday because of Storm Darragh, which brought dangerous winds and heavy rain to the west coast.