No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers (8-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-1)
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin plays No. 5 Marquette.
The Golden Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Marquette has a 7-1 record against teams over .500.
The Badgers play their first true road game after going 8-1 to start the season. Wisconsin averages 9.2 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
Marquette makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Wisconsin has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Joplin averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.
John Tonje is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
