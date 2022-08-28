Outside hitter Taylor Landfair had 15 kills and hit .333 to lead the No. 5 Gophers volleyball team over host Texas Christian 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 on Saturday night in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Landfair, a 6-5 redshirt sophomore who missed much of last season with abdominal injuries, also had eight digs, tying CC McGraw for the team lead. Landfair was an All-Big Ten first team selection as a freshman after coming to Minnesota as the No. 1 recruit in the nation.

Junior Jenna Wenaas and 6-7 freshman Carter Booth each had seven kills and setter Melani Shaffmaster had 30 assists.

The Gophers, who beat No. 16 Baylor 3-1 the day before when Landfair also had 15 kills, hit .325 to the Horned Frogs' .140.

In the opening set, Minnesota used a 5-1 run to take a 16-11 lead and Landfair had kills for the last two points. The second set was much closer, with TCU leading by a point several times in the middle of the set. But another 5-1 run put the Gophers ahead 24-20 and freshman Julia Hanson's kill ended the set. The final set was all Minnesota, which jumped to a 14-5 lead.

"Starting the season 2-0 is an awesome feeling," Hanson said. "As a team we've been working together to get better and just trusting our process. We just need to keep believing in each other and trying to improve every day."

Next the Gophers will play No. 2 Texas at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Austin.

No. 3 Wisconsin, the defending NCAA champion, lost to Baylor 21-25. 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 15-12 in the other second-day match of the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge.

Redman 8th in Senior Women's Open

Michele Redman of Plymouth shot a 2-under-par 71 on Saturday to move up five spots to a tie for eighth in the U.S. Senior Women's Open at the NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio. The former Gophers women's golf coach had five birdies, two of them on holes 14 and 18, and has a 220 total.

Lisa Grimes of Alexandria, Minn., remained tied for 13th with a 73 for a 222 total.

Laura Davies of England and Helen Alfredsson of Sweden are co-leaders at 4-under 215.

Gophers' fall baseball schedule released

The Gophers fall baseball schedule will feature multiple intrasquad scrimmages, a pair of exhibitions against local opponents and a pro-alumni game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the program announced.

The first day of practice will be Sept. 6. The Gophers will hold 3 p.m. intrasquad scrimmages Sept. 9 and 10 open to the public.