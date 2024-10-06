No. 5 Georgia bounces back from loss at Alabama, makes it 8 in a row over Auburn 31-13

Auburn: The Tigers kept things competitive much of the game, but the lack of offense finally caught up with them. The defense ran out of steam after embattled quarterback Payton Thorne was thrown for a 1-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 at the Auburn 44 in what was essentially the visiting team's last gasp. Thorne passed for 200 yards and didn't have an interception, which was a step in the right direction. His numbers would have been even better if Malcom Simmons had not dropped a sure touchdown pass.