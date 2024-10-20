Wires

No. 5 Georgia beats No. 1 Texas 30-15 in the first top-five matchup in Austin since 2006

No. 5 Georgia beats No. 1 Texas 30-15 in the first top-five matchup in Austin since 2006.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 20, 2024 at 3:36AM

AUSTIN, Texas — No. 5 Georgia beats No. 1 Texas 30-15 in the first top-five matchup in Austin since 2006.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht

Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht.

Wires

WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement, two years before expiration

Wires

A Texas man whose execution was halted does not appear at state Capitol after objections to transporting him from prison