No. 4 Alabama makes rare trip north to visit unranked Wisconsin

This is Alabama's first true road game against a team from north of the Mason-Dixon Line since a 2011 victory at Penn State. .... This marks Alabama's first visit to Camp Randall Stadium since 1928, when the Badgers beat the Crimson Tide 15-0. The only other matchup between these teams came in 2015, when Derrick Henry rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns in Alabama's 35-17 victory at Arlington, Texas. … Wisconsin will be honoring 1999 Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne during Saturday's game. … This marks the second time Wisconsin's Luke Fickell has coached against Alabama. His Cincinnati team lost 27-6 to the Crimson Tide in a 2021 College Football Playoff semifinal. … Alabama's Kalen DeBoer has never faced Wisconsin during his head coaching career. … Alabama co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler was Wisconsin's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach last year. … Wisconsin is 2-11 in its last 13 games against teams in the Associated Press Top 25, including an 0-2 mark under Fickell.