No. 3 Penn State puts unbeaten record at stake as it visits surging Wisconsin

This marks the second straight season in which Penn State has won its first six games. … After suffering back-to-back losses against No. 15 Alabama and Southern California, Wisconsin has beaten its last three opponents by a combined margin of 117-16. … The Badgers have allowed only one touchdown over their last three games. … Since 1956, Penn State's Drew Allar is the only FBS quarterback to total 500-plus pass attempts, 40-plus touchdown passes and six interceptions or fewer in their career. … Wisconsin is 10-1 in its last 11 night games at Camp Randall Stadium. But the Badgers also are just 2-13 in their last 15 overall games against Top 25 foes, including an 0-4 mark in Luke Fickell's coaching tenure.