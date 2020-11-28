One freshman forward scored the tying goal with just under eight minutes left, another got the winner with two minutes to play as the No. 3 Gophers rallied to beat No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 4-2 on Friday night at Amsoil Arena in the opener of a women’s WCHA series. This was the first game in the arena since March.

Freshman forward Abbey Murphy, picked the preseason WCHA freshman of the year, tied the game at 2-all on a rebound shot at 12:05 of the third period. Classmate Anne Cherkowski got the third goal for the Gophers with 2:02 on the scoreboard. The puck went to her after it deflected off a UMD skate.

Ashton Bell gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead 5:12 into the game. Kylie Hanley made it 2-0 about nine minutes later.

Junior Abigail Boreen scored the first goal for the Gophers at 1:44 of the second. Junior Catie Skaja got the fourth, an empty-netter. Lauren Bench made 26 saves for Minnesota. Emma Soderberg had 34 stops for UMD.

Both teams are 2-1 overall and in the WCHA.

News Services