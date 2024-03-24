MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Third-ranked Coco Gauff came from behind in the first set to beat Océane Dodin 6-4, 6-0 and advance to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the second time in her career.

Gauff won 10 straight games after Dodin took a 4-2 lead in the opening set, thanks partly to nine double-faults by Dodin at critical moments.

Gauff has just one loss in her past 23 matches in the United States. That defeat came against Maria Sakkari at Indian Wells earlier this month.

Gauff, who turned 20 on March 13, is the youngest American player to hold a top three seed at Miami. The reigning U.S. Open champion, who is from South Florida, attended the event growing up and said capturing a title there would be special.

''It would be really cool to win here at home,'' said Gauff, who was born in Delray Beach, Florida. ''I think the best part about winning here is just being able to drive home with the trophy and not have to fly and pack. ... And I'm a Dolphins fan, so maybe if I win here they can win another trophy at the Super Bowl.''

Gauff will face the winner between Naomi Osaka and 27th-ranked Caroline Garcia, which will be played later Sunday afternoon.

