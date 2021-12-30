CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her sixth double-double and added six assists as No. 24 North Carolina swamped Syracuse 79-43 on Thursday.

Deja Kelly also had 12 points, giving her double figures in every game this season for North Carolina (12-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Anya Poole and Eva Hodgson both had 11 points with Poole snaring 10 rebounds. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 10 for the Tar Heels, who are off to their best start since the 2010-11 team went 14-0.

North Carolina had an early 8-0 run and closed the first quarter with a 6-0 run for a 19-10 lead. Kelly and Destiny Adams had late baskets to make it 37-25 at halftime.

Ustby and Adams combined for North Carolina's first 10 points of the second half that pushed the lead to 47-27. Kelly scored the next eight, getting a 3-pointer 19 seconds after her three-point play. Hodgson drilled a 3 and it was 58-31 going into the fourth quarter.

Syracuse (8-5, 1-2), which had its sixth-game winning streak snapped, was led by Teisha Hyman with 11 points and Alaina Rice with 10.

The Orange shot 21% for the game (12 of 57), going 2 of 16 in the first quarter, 1 of 25 in the third and 2 of 12 in the fourth. They were also outrebound 63-37, 26-9 on the offensive end, and had 23 turnovers. Syracuse was minus-22 on points off turnovers and minus-19 on second-chance points.

_____

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25