No. 24 Army tries to end 1st season in the AAC with a championship by beating Tulane

''I do remember which teams won championships. Like, the championship teams I've been a part of, I remember that forever,'' Sumrall said. ''Like, I'll be 75 years old and laying around and unable to function and I'll remember the championship teams I was part of. That's different. It means something. It's different. And so if we're not focused and excited about that opportunity, we've got a problem. Need a heart transplant if we ain't ready for that.''