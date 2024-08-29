No. 23 USC plays its first game as a Big Ten member against No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas on Sunday

Rutgers' Kyle Monangai goes into his team's Thursday opener against Howard as the Big Ten's defending rushing champion. He was the only player in the league to run for 1,000 yards (1,262). ... No. 3 Oregon hosts Idaho in its first game as a Big Ten member and goes for its nation-leading 33rd straight nonconference home win. ... Bret Bielema's 18 wins are most by an Illinois coach in his first three seasons since John Mackovic won the same number from 1988-90. The Illini open Thursday against Eastern Illinois. ... Wisconsin will try to go 16-0 in home night games when it plays Western Michigan on Friday.