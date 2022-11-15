LUBBOCK, Texas — Kevin Obanor and De'Vion Harmon each scored 15 points to lead No. 23 Texas Tech to a 64-55 victory against Louisiana Tech on Monday night.

The Red Raiders (3-0) used a late 14-1 scoring run to take control of the game after the Bulldogs had closed within 39-37 with 14:05 remaining. Louisiana Tech never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Cobe Williams led Louisiana Tech (1-1) with 16 points, and Kenny Hunter added 10.

The Bulldogs were limited to 20-of-53 shooting the floor, including 6 for 24 from 3-point ranger by the Red Raider defense. Texas Tech shot 23 for 46 from the field and 7 for 18 from long distance.

Pop Isaacs connected on a critical 3-pointer with just more than five minutes remaining that pushed the Red Raiders' lead to 56-45. Two free throws by Daniel Batcho with 30 seconds put the game out of reach.

The Red Raiders started quickly, racing to an eight-point lead and holding the Bulldogs without a shot on their first five possessions. Texas Tech built a 16-2 advantage before Louisiana Tech began chipping away, cutting its deficit to 24-15 on a 3-pointer by Keaston Willis with just more than six minutes remaining in the first half.

The Bulldogs put together their best run in the last 2:30 of the half, scoring 10 unanswered points and closing within 30-27, before Obanor made a layup just before intermission, giving Tech a five-point lead.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech completed a three-game homestand unbeaten as it prepares for three games in Hawaii next week in what is expected to be a step up in competition. Louisiana Tech fought throughout and had several chances to score its first win against a nationally ranked opponent since 1991.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Travels to Hawaii for the Maui Jim Invitational, where it will open against No. 10 Creighton on Monday.

Louisiana Tech: Ttravels to Lafayette, Louisiana, to take on in-state rival UL-Lafayette on Thursday.

