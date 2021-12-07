Indiana (7-1, 1-0) vs. No. 22 Wisconsin (7-1, 0-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Wisconsin looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it faces Indiana. Indiana beat Nebraska by 13 in its last outing. Wisconsin has moved up to No. 22 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Georgia Tech and Marquette last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana has benefited heavily from its seniors. Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Hoosiers points over the team's last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Johnny Davis has connected on 40.7 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 18 over his last five games. He's also made 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Wisconsin's Brad Davison has attempted 59 3-pointers and connected on 33.9 percent of them, and is 10 of 24 over his last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hoosiers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has 31 assists on 75 field goals (41.3 percent) over its past three outings while Indiana has assists on 50 of 95 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Indiana offense has averaged 75.1 possessions per game, the 26th-most in Division I. Wisconsin has not been as uptempo as the Hoosiers and is averaging only 65.6 possessions per game (ranked 314th, nationally).

