No. 21 Colorado goes into 1st November game in thick of Big 12 race; No. 9 BYU still undefeated

Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes play their first November game tied for second place in the conference. They got in that position and moved up two spots in the AP poll even during their open date last weekend, when Texas Tech won at previously-undefeated Iowa State to leave No. 9 BYU as the only Big 12 team without a loss. That upset for the Red Raiders came after back-to-back losses. Colorado and Texas Tech are already bowl eligible and go into the final stretch of the regular season in contention for a spot in the Big 12 championship game that matches the 16-team league's top two finishers. Colorado's two-way standout Travis Hunter is second in the Big 12 with eight TD catches and third with 757 yards receiving, and at cornerback is tied for the conference lead with seven pass breakups.