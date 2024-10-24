No. 20 Illinois heads to No. 1 Oregon seeking to beat a top-ranked team for first time since 2007

The top three FBS quarterbacks in completion percentage are all Big Ten players: Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (.770), Rourke (.746) and Ohio State's Will Howard (.733). Washington's Will Rogers is fifth (.722) and Penn State's Drew Allar is seventh (.705). … Maryland WR Kai Felton has 64 catches this season to lead all power-conference players. His 803 yards receiving rank second among power-conference players, behind the 987 by Mississippi's Tre Harris. … Michigan State's Jonathan Kim tied the modern-day Big Ten single-game record by kicking six field goals in the Spartans' 32-20 victory over Iowa. Michigan's Jake Moody made six field goals against Indiana in 2018. Purdue's E.C. Robertson kicked seven against Rose Polytechnic in 1900. … Oregon has won 35 of its last 36 home games.