CHICAGO — Freshman Kendall Holmes hit 6 of 8 3-pointers to score a career-high 23 points off the bench, Lexi Held and Sonya Morris added 21 points apiece and No. 20 DePaul rolled to a 128-66 win over Chicago State on Monday.

It was the highest scoring game in program history, surpassing 124 against Savannah State on Nov. 26, 2018.

The Blue Demons (1-1) shot 60% (50 for 83) overall and even better the arc, making 19 of 30 (63%) on 3-pointers. The 19 3s are tied for second in a single game, three behind the record set in the Savannah State game, and the 50 field goals are tied for third.

DePaul scored 67 points in the half, two shy of the record for a half and one more point than the Cougars would finish with, and led by 35.

A 16-0 run put the lead at 19 midway through the first quarter. Dee Bekelja added 15 points as DePaul put six players in double figures. The Blue Demons forced 26 turnovers, scored 55 points off the bench, had 54 points in the paint and 44 fast-break points.

Nadia Thorman-McKey scored 18 points for the Cougars (0-2).

