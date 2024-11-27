No. 2 Ohio State can earn Big Ten championship game rematch with Oregon by beating Michigan

Wisconsin has 22 consecutive bowl appearances and winning seasons. Both streaks are in jeopardy Friday when the Badgers (5-6, 3-5) host Minnesota. … Each of the last six Nebraska-Iowa games has been decided by seven points or fewer. They face off again Friday at Iowa. … Penn State owns a 24-2 home record against Maryland. A victory over Maryland on Saturday would likely guarantee Penn State a playoff spot and probable first-round home game. … Illinois (8-3) is seeking to win nine games in a regular season for the first time since 2007. The Ilini play Northwestern at Wrigley Field. … Washington has won its last three matchups with Oregon but BetMGM has the Huskies a 19 ½-point underdog this time.