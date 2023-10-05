No. 2 Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at Minnesota (3-2, 1-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock).

Line: Michigan by 18 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Michigan leads 76-25-3.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Wolverines, who received 10 first-place votes in the latest AP poll, are on a smooth track to what would be a third straight College Football Playoff appearance. Michigan has allowed only 30 points in five games and no more than a touchdown in any of them.

The Gophers have lost 25 of the last 27 contests for the Little Brown Jug, the earthenware first awarded to the winner in 1909 that's considered the oldest trophy in college football. Their overtime loss at Northwestern on Sept. 23 after surrendering a 21-point fourth quarter lead put them a step behind for the last Big Ten West Division title.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan's defense vs. Minnesota's running game. The Wolverines rank 13th in the FBS and second in the Big Ten with an average of 85.2 rushing yards allowed per game. The Gophers have another productive ground attack, with Zach Evans capably filling in as the lead ball carrier for injured teammate and fellow freshman Darius Taylor last week. Taylor leads the Big Ten with 532 rushing yards despite playing sparingly in the opener and being sidelined last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan: DE Josaiah Stewart was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week with a career-high five tackles, including his first two sacks, last week against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers, who entered as the Big Ten's top rushing team, were held to a season-low 106 yards on the ground due in part to Stewart's success stopping the run.

Minnesota: WR Corey Crooms Jr. The graduate transfer from Western Michigan is second on the team in receiving yards (227) and passing targets (32).

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan beat Nebraska 45-7 on the road last week, winning a 17th straight Big Ten game and for the 30th time in the last 33 games. ... The Wolverines have won by an average of 28.4 points, their best scoring margin through five games since 1904. ... Michigan has won 25 straight games against unranked opponents. ... Minnesota has not beaten Michigan at home since 1977. The Gophers won on the road in 1986 when the Wolverines were also ranked second nationally and quarterbacked by current head coach Jim Harbaugh. ... The Gophers are 5-18 all-time when facing a team ranked in the top two. ... Minnesota has forced 10 turnovers, third-most in the Big Ten.

