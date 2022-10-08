Fifth-year seniors are good to have for experience and leadership on a hockey team. And for goals when needed, too.

Grace Zumwinkle and Catie Skaja, two of the team's older players, scored goals just under 1½ minutes apart early in the third period to lead the No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team to a 4-1 victory over Bemidji State on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena.

Zumwinkle's goal put Minnesota (2-0, 2-0 WCHA) ahead 2-1 at 3 minutes, 6 seconds of the final period. Skaja got hers at 4:34. And Emily Oden added an empty-netter at 18:53.

Shots on goal were 13-1 in the third.

"A great weekend for us to get a sweep against a very good Bemidji State team," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "I'm really proud of our players. Tonight was a different game than last night with tighter checking. We knew it would be that way, but I'm proud of our team and the way they responded — especially in the third period."

Zumwinkle took last season off to play for the U.S. team which came home with silver medals for the Bejing Olympics. Her assist on Friday and goal on Saturday gave her 150 career points.

The victory completed a sweep of Bemidji State (2-3-1, 0-2), which lost decisively, 6-0, the first game, and had lost 16 straight to the Gophers.

The rematch didn't look like a mismatch, however.

Defenseman Lizi Norton gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead in the second minute of the game. But, in the second period, Beavers defenseman Kate Boland scored in the second minute as well to tie it 1-all and that remained the score going into the third.

Sophomore Skylar Vetter mad 15 saves for the Gophers, Hannah Hogenson 33 for the Beavers.