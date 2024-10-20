No. 2 Georgia is still the top dog in the SEC after convincing win over previously top-ranked Texas

''You know the beauty of this format? Losing a game like this doesn't kill you. Everything we want is still in front of us,'' Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. ''The challenge for us is to be able to regroup and get ourselves back up off the mat and prepare for a Vanderbilt team next week that's going to be hungry for us coming to town and get our momentum back going in the right direction and finish out the second phase of the season, try to get a W and kind of work ourselves back in the direction of where we want to go.''