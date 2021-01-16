MADISON, WIS. – Daryl Watts and Brette Pettet scored goals 1 minute, 50 seconds apart early in the third period to lead No. 2 Wisconsin to a 6-3 victory over the top-ranked Gophers on Saturday afternoon in women's hockey at the LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers (6-2 overall/WCHA) swept the series; they won the opener 5-0.

"Our team fought," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "Unfortunately, we were just climbing back each period. and so it was difficult to get that go-ahead goal."

Those two quick Wisconsin goals in the final period broke a 3-all tie. Pettel had two goals and an assist, Watts one goal and two assists.

BOXSCORE: Wisconsin 6, Gophers 3

With her team trailing 2-0, Grace Zumwinkle scored a power-play goal for Minnesota (8-3) with 1:35 left in the first.

Amy Potomak tied it at 2-all at 2:33 of the second.

Wisconsin got the next goal at 11:07 of the middle period — Britta Curl scored on a power play — but the Gophers again knotted it on Josey Dunn's unassisted tally 41 seconds later.

The Badgers pulled away with three goals in the third, those two early ones and Watts' empty-netter in the last minute of the period.

Lauren Bench had 22 saves for the Gophers, Kennedy Blair 23 for the Badgers.

Minnesota came into this Border Battle series with a seven-game winning streak and had not given up more than two goals in a game (twice). Wisconsin scored 11 goals in two games.

News Services