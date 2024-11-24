Sports

No. 19 Wisconsin squares off against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (6-0)

By The Associated Press

November 24, 2024 at 8:43AM

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and No. 19 Wisconsin square off in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Badgers have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Wisconsin is 6-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 6-0 in non-conference play. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the ACC with 16.0 assists per game led by Jaland Lowe averaging 5.8.

Wisconsin averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wisconsin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is scoring 21.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Badgers.

Ishmael Leggett is shooting 60.3% and averaging 18.2 points for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

