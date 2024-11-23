Sports

No. 19 Wisconsin squares off against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (6-0)

By The Associated Press

November 23, 2024 at 8:44AM

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Wisconsin faces Pittsburgh in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Badgers have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Wisconsin has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 6-0 in non-conference play. Pittsburgh is 6-0 against opponents over .500.

Wisconsin scores 87.8 points, 27.6 more per game than the 60.2 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wisconsin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is shooting 53.2% and averaging 21.3 points for the Badgers.

Ishmael Leggett is averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

