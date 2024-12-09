No. 19 Tennessee back in women's AP Top 25 after year out of poll; UCLA, UConn remain 1-2

Georgia Tech (9-0) entered the poll for the first time since Feb. 28, 2022, coming in at No. 25 as the team is off to its best start since 1977-78. The Yellow Jackets host Louisiana-Monroe before visiting No. 14 North Carolina on Sunday. N.C. State also returned to the poll at No. 22 while Illinois, Alabama and Louisville fell out. The Cardinals have four losses this season, all to ranked teams (UCLA, UConn, Kentucky and Oklahoma).