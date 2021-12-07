No. 19 Michigan State (7-2, 0-0) vs. Minnesota (7-0, 0-0)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Michigan State visits Minnesota as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Michigan State finished with nine wins and 11 losses, while Minnesota won six games and lost 14.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Seniors Marcus Bingham Jr. and Gabe Brown have led the Spartans. Bingham has averaged 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while Brown has recorded 12.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Golden Gophers have been led by Payton Willis and Jamison Battle, who are averaging 17.4 and 17.9 points, respectively.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Willis has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Michigan State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Spartans are 2-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

FLOOR SPACING: Minnesota's Battle has attempted 56 3-pointers and connected on 33.9 percent of them, and is 8 of 25 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Minnesota offense has turned the ball over on just 14.1 percent of its possessions, the 15th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22 percent of all Michigan State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

