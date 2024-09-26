No. 19 Illini out to knock off another ranked team when it visits No. 9 Penn St. in top Big Ten game

No. 3 Ohio State is 93-7 in Big Ten games the past 12 years. Ryan Day's teams are 39-3 against the Big Ten; Urban Meyer's teams were 54-4. ... Nebraska's last five Big Ten games have been decided by seven or fewer points, including two in overtime. The last time a Nebraska conference game was decided by more than seven points was a 31-14 win over Purdue in Lincoln last season. ... Penn State had a 652-yard differential against Kent State, gaining 718 yards and allowing 66 for the highest differential against an FBS team in 20 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info. ... UCLA LB Kain Medrano is first in the Big Ten in solo tackles per game (6.5) and tackles for loss per game (2.0). ... Michigan State WR Montorie Foster Jr. has at least one catch in 17 straight games and in 27 of his last 39 games.