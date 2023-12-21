MILWAUKEE — Liza Karlen had 17 points and a season-best 13 rebounds for her third double-double, Mackenzie Hare added 15 points and No. 18 Marquette beat Bucknell 67-39 on Thursday.

Marquette (12-0) is off to its best start in program history.

Marquette scored the opening 21 points of the game and cruised from there as Bucknell missed its first 11 shots and turned it over seven times. The Golden Eagles took a 38-14 lead into the break — capped by Hare's fast-break layup just before the buzzer — after holding Bucknell to 5-of-25 shooting. It was the fewest points allowed in a half this season for Marquette. Hare scored 13 points in the first half and Karlen had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Frannie Hottinger also grabbed 13 rebounds, to go with nine points, to help Marquette hold a 55-27 edge on the glass. Jordan King scored nine points and moved into 11th on the program's career scoring list with 1,578 points, passing Arlesia Morse (2011-14).

Karlen averaged 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks last week, while shooting 50 percent from the field (18-of-36), in wins over then-No. 20 Creighton and Appalachian State. Karlen and King, both seniors, combined for 53 points in the 99-91 win over App State on Sunday.

Ashley Sofilkanich scored 12 points and Emma Theodorsson, who had 22 points and a season-high 13 rebounds in a 64-44 win over Merrimack on Sunday, added 10 points for Bucknell (3-8).

Bucknell, which played Marquette for the first time in program history, lost to a ranked team for the second time this season, falling on the road to then-No. 15 Louisville 77-44 on Nov. 19.

Marquette has more than a week off before facing No. 17 UConn on Dec. 31.

