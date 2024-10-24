No. 18 Marquette aiming for 4th straight NCAA Tournament berth under Smart

Marquette made its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2013 last year before losing to N.C. State. ... Marquette expects G Sean Jones back after he tore his ACL in January. The Golden Eagles haven't said when he will make his season debut. … Smart owns a 75-30 record in three seasons at Marquette. … Chase Ross and Ben Gold figure to have much bigger roles for Marquette after earning plenty of playing time as reserves last season. Ross showed his potential last year by scoring 12 points in Marquette's victory over Kansas. Gold is a 6-11 forward from New Zealand.