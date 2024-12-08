CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No. 18 Clemson beats No. 8 SMU 34-31 in Atlantic Coast Conference championship for spot in College Football Playoff.
No. 18 Clemson beats No. 8 SMU 34-31 in Atlantic Coast Conference championship for spot in College Football Playoff
No. 18 Clemson beats No. 8 SMU 34-31 in Atlantic Coast Conference championship for spot in College Football Playoff.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 8, 2024 at 4:53AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Assad and Syrian defense minister's whereabouts unknown since last night, prime minister says.