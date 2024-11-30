Sports

No. 15 Wisconsin takes on Chicago State following Tonje's 33-point performance

Chicago State Cougars (0-8) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-0)

The Associated Press
November 30, 2024 at 8:45AM

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -35.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Wisconsin faces Chicago State after John Tonje scored 33 points in Wisconsin's 81-75 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Badgers have gone 5-0 at home. Wisconsin has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 0-4 in road games. Chicago State is 0-8 against opponents over .500.

Wisconsin is shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.7% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Wisconsin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc.

Matthew Robinson is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 6.9 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

