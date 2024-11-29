Sports

No. 15 Wisconsin plays Chicago State following Tonje's 33-point game

Chicago State Cougars (0-8) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-0)

November 29, 2024 at 8:45AM

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Wisconsin plays Chicago State after John Tonje scored 33 points in Wisconsin's 81-75 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Badgers are 5-0 on their home court. Wisconsin is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 86.9 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 0-4 away from home. Chicago State is sixth in the NEC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Allen averaging 3.3.

Wisconsin's average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State's 34.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points lower than Wisconsin has given up to its opponents (42.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Badgers.

Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.5 points for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

