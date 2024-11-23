Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0)
No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0)
By The Associated Press
Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 152.5
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and No. 15 Marquette meet at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.
The Golden Eagles are 5-0 in non-conference play. Marquette ranks sixth in the Big East with 15.4 assists per game led by Kam Jones averaging 6.0.
The Bulldogs have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Georgia has a 5-0 record against opponents over .500.
Marquette makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Georgia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Marquette gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 steals.
Asa Newell is shooting 57.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Bulldogs.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Marchenko ties it late, Monahan gets only goal in shootout as Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 5-4
Kirill Marchenko tied it late in the third period with his second goal of the game, Sean Monahan had the only score in a shootout, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Saturday night for their third straight win.