FORT MYERS, Fla. — Diamond Miller scored 20 points, Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers each added 14 and No. 14 Maryland beat Towson 81-70 on Saturday at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Miller gave Maryland its first double-digit lead on the first basket of the fourth quarter to make it 59-49. Towson got as close as eight points from there, but Abby Meyers started a 6-0 run as Maryland went back ahead by 10-plus for good.

Meyers finished with 11 points for Maryland (5-2), which was coming off a 76-67 loss to DePaul on Friday. Miller was 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, and Masonius was two points shy of her career high of 16 points.

Miller and Masonius each had 10 points in the first half and Maryland closed on a 7-0 run for a 39-34 lead at the break.

Skye Williams led Towson (3-2) with 19 points. Kylie Kornegay-Lucas had 16 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals. India Johnston scored 17.

Maryland coach Brenda Frese is just three wins away from 600 for her career. The Terps wrap up play in tournament on Sunday against Pittsburgh.

