AMES, Iowa — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points, Aubrey Joens added 17 and No. 14 Iowa State beat South Dakota State 75-56 on Monday night.

Joens scored the first five points of Iowa State's 18-6 run to take a 20-point lead early in the third quarter.

Emily Ryan had 12 points, five assists and four steals for Iowa State (2-0).

Iowa State closed the first half on a 14-2 run to take a 36-26 lead at the break. The Cyclones made 9 of 10 free throws compared to SDSU's one attempt.

Madysen Vlastuin led South Dakota State (1-2) with 14 points. Tylee Irwin added 12 points and Paiton Burckhard 10. The Jackrabbits were held to 33.9% shooting, and did not make a field goal for the final 3:28 of regulation.

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25