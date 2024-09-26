No. 13 Trojans out to get back on track against Badgers

Wisconsins RB Chez Mellusi vs. USC LB Eric Gentry. After seeing the Trojans give up 290 yards rushing, the Badgers are going to have to come up with a similar showing to win their conference opener. Mellusi leads the team with 200 yards and three touchdowns through three games. Gentry, who has a unique build for an off-ball linebacker, has thrived under new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Gentry is coming off arguably his best game with three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble at Michigan.