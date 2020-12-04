BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes scored 13 points apiece and No. 13 Indiana used a dominate first half to cruise to a 71-26 win over Samford on Thursday night.
Alie Patberg added 12 points and Aleksa Gulbe 11 for the Hoosiers (2-0), who led 33-7 at halftime.
Samford (0-3), which lost its last game to Auburn 66-64, scored off the opening tip and then the Hoosiers reeled off 14 straight points. The Bulldogs missed 11 consecutive shots, finished the quarter 2 of 16 and trailed 15-4. They went 1 of 13 in the second quarter to shoot 10.3% for the half.
Shauntai Battle scored 12 points for Samford. The Bulldogs finished at 21% with 26 turnovers.
