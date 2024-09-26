No. 12 Michigan hosts Minnesota, likely leaning on running game that may feature Kalel Mullings

Minnesota is trying to avoid an 0-2 start in the Big Ten for the second straight year. ... Michigan has won 43 of the last 47 matchups with Minnesota. ... Minnesota allowed 272 yards rushing and 4 TDs on the ground in a lopsided loss last week to Iowa, and is facing a team that ran for 290 yards and three scores in a win over then-No. 11 USC. ... DE Josaiah Stewart has four sacks, ranking among FBS leaders. ... CB Will Johnson set a school record last week, returning a third interception for a score. In last year's 52-10 win in Minneapolis, he picked off Athan Kaliakmanis's second pass of the game and returned it 35 yards for his first career TD.