Wisconsin Badgers (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten)
No. 11 Wisconsin visits No. 19 Illinois after Jakucionis' 20-point performance
Wisconsin Badgers (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten)
By The Associated Press
Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Illinois hosts No. 11 Wisconsin after Kasparas Jakucionis scored 20 points in Illinois' 70-66 overtime loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.
The Fighting Illini are 5-0 in home games. Illinois leads college basketball with 32.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 7.5.
The Badgers have gone 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 7-2 against opponents over .500.
Illinois averages 86.3 points, 15.4 more per game than the 70.9 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ivisic is shooting 55.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Fighting Illini.
John Tonje is averaging 21.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Two of the best players each from LIV Golf versus the PGA Tour in a televised match might remind golf fans what they're missing outside of the four majors. Rory McIlroy believes it shows they're at least trying to repair a divided sport.