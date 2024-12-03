Michigan Wolverines (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-0)
No. 11 Wisconsin takes on Michigan following Tonje's 22-point outing
Michigan Wolverines (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-0)
By The Associated Press
Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -2.5; over/under is 150.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin hosts Michigan after John Tonje scored 22 points in Wisconsin's 74-53 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.
The Badgers have gone 6-0 in home games. Wisconsin is 6-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Wolverines play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Michigan is 5-1 against opponents over .500.
Wisconsin makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Michigan averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Wisconsin gives up.
The Badgers and Wolverines meet Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Badgers.
Tre Donaldson is averaging 13 points and four assists for the Wolverines.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Alyssa Naeher ended her national team career with one last win.