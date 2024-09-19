No. 11 USC will make its first visit to the Big House since 1958 for the Big Ten's game of the week

Ohio State, which hosts Marshall, has allowed six points through its first two games. That's the Buckeyes' third-lowest total since 1950. The 1960 and 1963 teams opened with consecutive shutouts. ... When Kent State visits Penn State, it will mark the 21st time in 23 seasons that the Nittany Lions will play a Mid-American Conference opponent. ... Northwestern, which visits Washington, has allowed one sack through three games compared with nine at this point in 2023. ... Washington has won 16 straight home games, the second-longest streak in the FBS behind Georgia (26). ... Purdue's 2,229-mile trip to Oregon State marks the farthest the Boilermakers have traveled for a game since they went 2,233 miles to play Oregon in 2009.