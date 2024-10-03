No. 11 USC takes momentum on road to Minnesota after 2nd half surge against Wisconsin

While this is their first meeting as Big Ten teams, USC has played before at Huntington Bank Stadium, which opened in 2009. The Trojans won at Minnesota 32-23 on Sept. 18, 2010. ... Sixth-year USC kicker Michael Lantz spent the first three seasons of his college career at Minnesota. He went 8 for 11 on field goals and 47 for 49 on extra points in 2019 as the Gophers finished 11-2. ... USC is the runaway Big Ten leader in pass attempts per game (43.8) and also leads the FBS in that category. ... Trojans RB Woody Marks is sixth in the Big Ten with an average of 112.3 yards from scrimmage per game.