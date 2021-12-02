FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Stanley Umude scored 17 points off the bench and No. 10 Arkansas won its seventh straight game to start the season, beating Central Arkansas 97-60 on Wednesday night.

Arkansas (7-0) forced the Bears into 14 turnovers in the second half. Au'Diese Toney scored 14 of his 16 points in the final 20 minutes to ensure Arkansas' largest margin of victory of the season. The Razorbacks outscored Central Arkansas 56-25 in the second.

The Bears (1-7) were 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half and trailed by only six. Arkansas started the second half on an 11-3 run and added a 12-0 run midway through, breaking open the game.

Fayetteville native Collin Cooper led Central Arkansas with 13 points and former Arkansas forward Darious Hall added 12.

Devo Davis scored a season-high 16 points for the Razorbacks, while JD Notae scored 10, giving him double digits in each of the Razorbacks' first seven games.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas has yet to be truly tested at Bud Walton Arena this season, winning by an average of 19 points in five games.

Central Arkansas, picked last in the ASUN in its first season in the conference, is searching for consistency after having upset Oral Roberts, a Sweet Sixteen team last year, in November.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks host another in-state opponent Saturday afternoon when Little Rock visits Fayetteville.

Central Arkansas: UCA travels to the northeast part of the Natural State next to visit Arkansas State.