NEW YORK — LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

After a string of upsets and Serena Williams' final match left no former U.S. Open women's champions in the field, all eyes are now on No. 1 Iga Swiatek. She'll try to make the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time when she plays unseeded Jule Niemeier. Niemeier did make the Wimbledon quarterfinals this year. The two-time French Open champion, Swiatek has yet to drop a set in the Open. Also scheduled to play Monday, No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal plays American and 22nd-seed Frances Tiafoe. Tiafoe has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows. Tiafoe is already the first American male to make the fourth round of three straight Opens since Mardy Fish did it from 2010 to 2012. Nadal is 2-0 lifetime against Tiafoe, which includes a win in the 2019 Australian Open. Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie are also in action on the men's side and Petra Kvitova plays Jessica Pegula at Arthru Ashe Stadium.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Women's Fourth Round: No. 12 Coco Gauff beat Zhang Shuai 7-5, 7-5; No. 17 Caroline Garcia defeated Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-4, 6-1.

Men's Fourth Round: No. 5 Casper Ruud beat Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2; No. 13 Matteo Berrettini beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

0-8. Corentin Moutet's career record to players ranked in the top 10. Moutet lost in five sets to No. 5 seed Casper Ruud.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I don't think I'm the guy to talk too much about trick shots because I don't have too many of them myself. I'm not the most flashy player." — Casper Ruud, trying to become the first Norwegian to reach world No. 1

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports