More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Gallery: No. 1 Wayzata meets No. 3 Champlin Park
Wayzata remained undefeated in its defense of the Class 4A volleyball championship, beating Champlin Park 3-1 on Tuesday.
www.startribune.com
Kids practice at "quarterback school"
Former college quarterback Cleveland McCoy offers training to young quarterbacks all year long.
www.startribune.com
Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visits Minnesota
The prime minister addressed the Somali diaspora. This was the first time a sitting prime minister had visited the state. Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community outside of Somalia.
www.startribune.com
India Market Legends plays a cricket match against IBIL
Plymouth has plans to build a cricket pitch in the new Meadows Park after years of demand. Currently, cricket fields are behind schools on poorly kept and uneven grass.
Photography
Somali prime minister inspires hope during historic visit to Minnesota, urges fight against Al-Shabab
Hamza Abdi Barre's visit marks the first time a sitting prime minister from Somalia has visited Minnesota, home to the largest Somali population in the U.S.