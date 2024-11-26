No. 1 UCLA among many top women's teams headed to warm locations for Thanksgiving tournaments

The best game of the week may come in the Cayman Islands when No. 3 Notre Dame faces 17th-ranked TCU on Friday. The schools boast two of the best offenses in the game with the Irish led by a dynamic backcourt of Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo. The Horned Frogs, who have their best ranking since 2004, are led by the inside-outside duo of Sedona Prince and Hailey Van Lith.