US Open: Naomi Osaka gets her first top-10 win in more than four years by defeating Ostapenko

Osaka also already was thinking about being back on a court at Flushing Meadows, so much so that she was pondering what she might want to wear to compete. And there she was Tuesday at Louis Armstrong Stadium, overpowering No. 10 seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 while decked out, from her visor to her dress to the bows on her back and attached to her shoes, in lime green — the color of this '' Brat '' summer, as it happens (IYKYK) — and playing very much like a two-time champion at the place and a former No. 1-ranked star.