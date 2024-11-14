No. 1 Oregon puts its unbeaten record at stake as it visits Wisconsin

Wisconsin running game vs. Oregon run defense: Wisconsin's best chance at pulling the upset is to shorten the game and keep Oregon's offense on the sidelines as much as possible. Wisconsin's success recently has depended on Tawee Walker's production. Walker rushed for 418 yards and six touchdowns during a three-game winning streak that included routs of Purdue, Rutgers and Northwestern. But he's been limited to a combined 111 yards and one touchdown on 38 carries his last two games as Wisconsin fell to No. 4 Penn State (No. 4 CFP) and Iowa. Oregon ranks just 10th out of 18 Big Ten teams in run defense.