Friday: 6 p.m. Saturday: 2 p.m.

Both games at Ridder Arena, streamed on BTN Plus with audio on GopherSports.com

Gophers update: The undefeated Gophers (7-0-1) are the nation's new No. 1 team after besting former top squad Ohio State on the road a week ago. The Gophers won 4-2 in the first game of the series before tying 2-2 in the series finale, their first game of the year to not end in a victory. That game went to overtime and then a shootout, which the Gophers lost to miss the extra point in the WCHA standings. Goaltender Skylar Vetter and forward Taylor Heise both earned weekly conference honors for their showing against the Buckeyes. Vetter made 70 saves throughout the weekend, including a career-high 43 in the first game. Heise had two goals and an assist. Vetter and forward Abbey Murphy also nabbed monthly awards: Vetter for her .935 save percentage and 1.57 goals-against average and Murphy for her 14 points in October and her league-leading 1.75 points per game.

Bulldogs update: Last season Minnesota Duluth came to Ridder Arena and beat the Gophers, then No. 2 in the country, 2-1 in a regional final, barring them from the Frozen Four. It was a bit of payback from the Gophers similarly ousting the Bulldogs during the WCHA tournament semifinals a week earlier. The No. 5 Bulldogs (7-3) are now set to start another season of rivalry with help from several veteran players. Forward Gabbie Hughes (three goals and 11 assists), defenseman Ashton Bell (six goals and four assists) and goaltender Emma Soderberg, (1.52 GAA and .928 save percentage), all fifth-year players, lead the team that's looking to make it back to the national championship game and actually win it in 2023.