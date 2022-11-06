Adam Fantilli scored his ninth goal of the season 24 seconds into overtime as No. 1-ranked Michigan edged No. 13 Penn State 4-3 on Saturday night in Big Ten men's hockey to salvage a split in a road series.

The Nittany Lions won the first game 3-0.

In the rematch the Wolverines (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) jumped to a 3-0 lead with Mackie Samoskevich scoring twice. Penn State (9-1, 3-1) tied the score at 3-all by scoring three times in four minutes in the middle of the third. Xander Lampaa had the third goal at 15:51.

Michigan State 5, Wisconsin 1: Miroslav Mucha and Jagger Joshua scored goals 52 seconds apart early in the opening period for the host Spartans. Michigan State (6-3-1, 3-1 Big Ten) won the series opener 5-0. Dylan St. Cyr made 44 saves for the Spartans in the second game. Brock Caufield scored for Wisconsin (2-8, 0-6) on a power play in the first and Kyle McClellan stopped 21 shots.

No. 20 Bemidji State 2, Ferris State 1 (OT): Ross Armour scored 30 seconds into the 3-on-3 extra period to give the Beavers (4-2-2, 3-0-1) a home win. Alexander Lundman had the other goal for Bemidji State in the first period and Gavin Enright stopped 16 shots. Bulldogs goalie Noah Giesbrecht had 32 saves.

No. 6 MSU Mankato 4, St. Thomas 3: Junior center David Silye had a hat trick, scoring twice on power plays, in the first period as the host Mavericks (7-3, 4-0 CCHA) edged the Tommies (2-8, 1-3). Lucas Sowder had MSU Mankato's fourth goal in the first minute of the third. Jake Braccini and Luke Manning scored in the first for St. Thomas, and Luc Laylin in the third.

No. 2 Denver 3, No. 4 St. Cloud State 2: The host Pioneers (7-3, 3-1 NCHC) took a 2-0 lead in the opening period and went ahead 3-1 on Kyle Mayhew's goal at 2:43 of the third on a power play. Jani Krannila scored for the Huskies (8-2, 1-1) on a power play in the second and Grant Cruikshank got them within one goal at 10:50 of the third with his eighth goal of the season. Dominic Basse had 32 saves for SCSU, Magnus Chrona 28 for Denver.

No. 19 Minnesota Duluth 3, Colorado College 1: Owen Gallatin's goal for the visiting Bulldogs (5-5, 1-1 NCHC) with 1:41 left in the third period broke a 1-all tie with the Tigers (4-6, 1-1). Ben Steeves scored in the second for UMD on a power play and Blake Biondi in the third on a late empty-netter. Matthew Thiesen made 19 saves for the victory.

No. 10 North Dakota 3, Nebraska Omaha 3 (SO): Judd Caufield scored in the second period for the Fighting Hawks (4-3-2, 1-1-1 NCHC) and Tyler Kleven and Riese Gaber, with 4:07 left in regulation, in the third. But UND lost 2-1 in a shootout, so the Mavericks (4-4-2, 0-1-1) got the extra point in the conference standings. Drew DeRidder made 22 saves for UND, Jake Kucharski 40 for Omaha.